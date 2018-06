CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A Canton man is not currently charged after shooting a man who came to his home late Monday night.

The visitor was insisting that a woman that the the resident did not know lived there.

38-year-old Jeffrey Smith of Canton was shot outside the house in the 1400 block of 23rd Street NE.

He is critical at Aultman.

The resident believed Smith was going to his car to get a gun, so he grabbed his.

He shot him twice in the mid-section.