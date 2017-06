CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Canton City Health Department begins its Needle Exchange program on Friday.

From 2 until 4 p.m. each Friday, injection-drug users can exchange used syringes for clean ones.

The idea is to reduce the spread of Hepatitis-C and other diseases.

Health Department Nursing Director Diane Thompson says the CDC stands behind these programs.

It’s at the health department’s offices at 420 Market Avenue N downtown.