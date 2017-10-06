Neighborhood Showcase and Town Hall Meeting on Monday

Coordinator, Marilyn Thomas Jones was on the Gary Rivers Show Friday to talk about the The 13th annual Neighborhood Showcase and Town Hall Meeting.  The event will be held at 5 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the McKinley Grand Hotel, located at 320 Market Avenue S in downtown Canton.

The event showcases Canton’s neighborhood associations and their community projects and candidates on the November ballot.

Watch the Video:

For more information, contact Marilyn Thomas Jones, director of community engagement at Stark Community Foundation, at 330-454-3426 or mtjones@starkcf.org.

