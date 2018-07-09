Nelson Burns, Coleman Professional Services CEO Answers Questions on CIRC Takeover

Nelson Burns, CEO of Coleman Professional Services

What is happening to Crisis & Recovery Services?

Gary asked Burns some questions..

In the Addiction and mental health recovery world, this is a major shakeup, isn’t it?

Explain what services Crisis Intervention & Recovery Center will keep (Detox and Crisis)

What services are moving to Coleman? (Outpatient)

What actually prompted the change?

Is this a move that will strengthen services, or will some services be lost?

Are some employees going to lose their jobs?

I recall the situation when Massillon’s hospital shut down….aultman and Mercy’s emergency rooms were slammed……How difficult is it for those in need of mental health and addiction services…to find new doctors or therapists?

Does Coleman pick up the losses? Were they $250,000 in debt? Or negative balance?

CANTON For many people facing addiction or a mental health crisis, the Crisis Intervention & Recovery Center has been their first call for help.

It will continue to be, even as CIRC moves under the umbrella of Coleman Professional Services.

Coleman’s Role

For now, Coleman is providing administrative services under the direction of CIRC’s board and chief executive, but CIRC eventually will become a stand-alone agency under Coleman.

“We get to maintain our name and our status in the community, and can continue to serve the community,” Gerber said.

Based in Kent, Coleman has offices at 200 Tuscarawas St. W in Canton and at 1410 W. State St. in Alliance, and in eight other counties.

It provides psychiatry, counseling, case management, treatment for substance use disorder, peer support, employment services, residential services, mediation and social services.

Stark MHAR, which gave CIRC nearly $3.2 million for services last fiscal year, is paying $56,500 for consultants to look at the financial picture and sort out billing issues.