The New Bucket List Trend for Old People Is to Get Fake Arrested?

We see a lot of dumb trends online, and they usually involve teenagers. Here’s what’s trending with the over-90 crowd . . .

It may not be a big trend yet….but the year is still early.

Back in October, cops in St. Louis pretended to arrest a 102-year-old woman at a nursing home, because getting arrested was on her bucket list. Now a woman in the Netherlands just did the same thing.

Her name is Annie, and her 100th birthday is coming up. (Her last name wasn’t released.)

And she recently told someone that she always wanted to know what it was like to be in jail. So the cops made it happen last week.

They posted three photos of her on Facebook where she’s sitting in a holding cell with handcuffs on. And the best part is the huge smile on her face.

(UPI)