New Dictionary Words!

Merriam-Webster just announced a bunch of new words that they’ve added to their dictionary, which basically legitimizes them . . . for better or worse. Here are some of the highlights . . .

1. Pregame . . . “to begin drinking alcohol before an event or activity, such as a party or a night out.”

2. Froyo . . . “frozen yogurt.”

3. Sriracha . . . “a pungent sauce that is made from hot peppers pureed with usually garlic, sugar, salt, and vinegar, and that is typically used as a condiment.”

4. Front . . . “to assume a fake or false personality to conceal one’s true identity and character.”

5. Schneid . . . “a slang term for a losing streak, as in sports.”

6. Troll . . . “to harass, criticize, or antagonize someone, especially by provocatively disparaging or mocking public statements, postings, or acts.”

Some of the other words they added are open carry and concealed carry . . . alt-right and dog whistle . . . hive mind . . . ransomware and malware . . . and Internet of Things.