New Director at Stark County Hunger Task Force

The Stark County Hunger Task Force has named a new executive director.

Maureen Kampman Tate began May 15. She previously served as assistant director of Catholic Charities Serving Portage and Stark Counties, where she was responsible for scheduling, grant writing, fundraising and event programming.

She also has worked for the United Way of Greater Stark County and completed the Leadership Stark County program.

Tate earned a juris doctorate from Mississippi College School of Law in Jackson, Miss., and a bachelor of arts in psychology concentration in human services from Millsaps College, in Jackson, Miss.

“I’m very excited about the transition to the Stark County Hunger Task Force,” Tate said. “I’m thrilled to be joining a successful group and continue in the fight of alleviating hunger in Stark County.”

The former executive director, Amy Weisbrod, joined the Stark Community Foundation in January as director of donor relations and program officer.

Founded in 1981, Stark County Hunger Task Force at 408 9th St. SW, Canton, leads the battle against hunger in Stark County. Operating almost entirely on donations, SCHTF provides free groceries to more than 29,000 individuals every month through over 30 food pantries, “Backpacks for Kids” programs and an emergency pantry. For more information, call 330.455.6667 or visit SCHTF online at www.starkhunger.org.