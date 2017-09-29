A New Generation of Kardashians?

The latest news and rumors from Hollywood were the topic when Fox News Radio’s Michelle Pollino spoke with Gary Rivers Friday morning .
Among the stories making the news:
- A new “Die Hard” movie is in the works that’ll show John McClane both in the present, and when he was a young cop in the 1970s. BRUCE WILLIS will be back to play present-day McClane, but there’s no word who’ll play the younger version.
- The Disney Channel is developing remake of the 1993 movie “Hocus Pocus”. It’s going to be a “re-imagining” with a new cast, There’s no word if the original stars, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, will be involved in any way.
- JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS has breast cancer. She shared the diagnosis on social media yesterday, saying, quote, “One in eight women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.” She also took the time to push for universal healthcare.
- On the upcoming episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, KIM KARDASHIAN calls CAITLYN JENNER a liar and “not a good person,” after she says in her book that Robert Kardashian knew O.J. Simpson was guilty when he joined his defense team.
- And, speaking of the Kardashians…rumors are flying that all three of the girls are pregnant….