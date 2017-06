Miss Heart of Ohio Paige Weirs (left) and the new Miss Ohio Sarah Clapper (Courtesy silvart.com)

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WHBC) – A 22-year-old Columbus woman will represent Ohio in the Miss America contest later this year.

Miss Clayland Sarah Clapper was crowned Miss Ohio in Mansfield Saturday night.

She is a Louisville native; her family owns the weekly newspaper there.

It was her 5th try at the title.