New St. Thomas Aquinas FB Coach

St. Thomas Aquinas Hires Michael Cook as New Head Football Coach

St. Thomas Aquinas has announced that Michael Cook will take the helm of Aquinas’s football program. Cook has a strong coaching background at both the high school and collegiate level. Most recently, Cook served as defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coordinator for Berea-Midpark, where he was also a mental health-behavior assistant. He has also spent time coaching at Notre Dame College, St. Edward Catholic School, John Carroll University, and the University of Toledo.

For Cook, coming to St. Thomas Aquinas will be a return to home. He is a 2003 Aquinas graduate and played football under Tim Tyrrell. He was an All-District and All-County player. Cook shared “I am are truly humbled, honored, and privileged to return to St. Thomas Aquinas as the new head football coach. My goal is to create an environment focused upon each student and encouraging them to be their best self in their faith development, in the classroom, and on the field. St. Thomas is a special place. The support, the people, and the community at St. Thomas have always been incredible. People are equally passionate about academics, athletics, and faith. Everyone involved in the football program, and the community overall, plays an important role in the success of the football program and I look forward to working with them”.