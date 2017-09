Psychologist Dr John Huber was called into the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning to calm his “clown fears” after it was announced that the new Stephen King Movie, “It” starts in theater’s today.

Many people suffer from true coulrophobia, the fear of clowns. Even without a full-blown phobia, everyone seems to agree that clowns are just a little bit scary. But have you ever wondered why?  Dr. Huber explains: