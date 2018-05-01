New Treats for You!

Summer will be here before we know it and some restaurants are getting ready now with their seasonal menus. At Dairy Queen, they’ve just announced their new and returning summer blizzard flavors and our mouths are already watering. Here’s a taste of what DQ’s serving up this summer:

Jurassic Chomp Blizzard – Chocolate dipped peanut butter bites and fudge topping mixed with vanilla soft serve.

Chocolate dipped peanut butter bites and fudge topping mixed with vanilla soft serve. Summer Berry Cheesecake Blizzard – Cheesecake pieces and real raspberries, blackberries and blueberries with no artificial colors or sweeteners blended with vanilla soft serve.

Cheesecake pieces and real raspberries, blackberries and blueberries with no artificial colors or sweeteners blended with vanilla soft serve. Twix Blizzard – Twix cookie bar pieces and caramel topping mixed with vanilla soft serve.

Twix cookie bar pieces and caramel topping mixed with vanilla soft serve. And the Blizzard of the Month for May is … the S’mores, which features marshmallow-filled chocolates and graham pieces mixed with that vanilla soft serve.

Source: Chewboom