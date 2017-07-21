New Victim’s Rights Issue on Ohio Ballot This November

Marsys Law for Ohio Organization spokesperson Cathy Harper Lee spoke to Gary Rivers Friday morning about their issue on the November ballot in Ohio.

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted confirmed that the issue was certified to appear on the Nov. 7 statewide ballot. Advocates collected 371,749 valid signatures of registered voters from 54 of Ohio’s 88 counties. They had to have 305,591 valid signatures from at least 44 counties, according to state law.

The proposal is named after Marsy Nicholas, a California woman who was stalked and murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 1983.

Catherine Harper Lee is the founder and executive director of Ohio Crime Victim Justice Center formally the Justice League of Ohio. Cathy is a native of central Ohio. For the past 20 years, Cathy has been pursuing her passion – helping to ensure crime victims are treated with fairness, dignity, and respect, their voices heard, and legal rights enforced.

Cathy is a member of the National Crime Victims Law Institute and Sertoma, serves on the Ohio Crime Victims Rights Collaborative, Ohio Council on Victims Justice, Central Ohio Sexual Assault Task Force, and has served on Ohio Attorney Mike DeWine’s Sexual Assault Kit Testing Commission, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s Violent Crimes with Guns Advisory Council.