New Year’s Drinking and Driving Examined

(Worthington, Ohio) AAA research indicates 97.1% of motorists find it unacceptable for a driver to get behind the wheel after having too much to drink. However 1 in 8 surveyed admit to driving when they thought their blood alcohol level was close to or above the legal limit in the past year.

Kimberly Schwind with Triple A is calling it a “do as I say, not as I do” mentality.

There were 48 alcohol related crashes on New Year’s Eve in Ohio last year, followed by 86 after midnight.

Schwind says there were nearly 1,100 alcohol-related crashes in all last December in Ohio, resulting in 582 injuries and 31 deaths, making it one of the most dangerous months.

Drunk driving contributes to about one-third of all traffic deaths in the U.S.