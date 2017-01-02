New Year’s Resolutions Fill Gyms

Canton, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan 2. 2017) – It’s the busiest time of year for personal trainers because of all the New Year’s resolutions involving fitness. Crystal Winfrey-Ellington, wellness director at the Eric Snow YMCA, says interest always seems to drop off though after a couple of months. She tells anyone starting a new routine to set realistic goals and not to expect too much too fast when it comes to weight loss or getting in shape.

She also suggests switching up your workouts to keep things fresh.

Ellington says a way to prevent plateauing is to join group exercises or find a workout partner to keep motivated.

She says one of the biggest struggles she sees comes from people who are ready to work out but are unwilling to make changes to their diets.