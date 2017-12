The Morning Show Top 5 Call-In Game was all about the New Year! What are the Top Ten New Year’s Resolutions that American’s Make?

Here they are:

Number 1 is SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS!

After that, here they are:

Lose Weight

Get Fit and work out

Quit Smoking

Quit Drinking

Get out and enjoy life more

Be more kind and help others

Get organized

Get out of debt

Learn or try something new

