Corey Minor Smith and son Jordan outside of CCL3 on 3rd Street NW, celebrating a General Election victory for Canton Council at Large.

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Just as she did in the primary election, newcomer Corey Minor Smith ruled in the vote for Canton Council at Large on Tuesday.

She ended up with 60 more votes unofficially than veteran council member Bill Smuckler, at 23-percent of the vote in a six-person race.

Smuckler and incumbent James Babcock were re-elected.

The only other upset in a city council race was Daryl Revoldt’s ouster of Daniel Griffith for an at large seat in North Canton.