Next for Retail: Drive Thru Pick-Up Service

We’re just getting used to shopping online and picking up our purchases inside Wal-Mart and other large retailers.

Now comes Target With Drive-Up Service.

The retail chain said customers can buy items without leaving their car —- but it’s only rolled out in limited locations, so far.

The service began in Minneapolis last fall. They are hoping it will make it to nearly 1,000 locations by the end of the year.

Orders can be placed while in your car using their mobile app. (Please make sure you’re just sitting in your drive-way and not driving)

Orders should be ready in less than two hours. You’ll simply park in a designated spot just outside the store and employees will bring out the orders.

The bad news…not available yet in Canton.

FYI – Walmart does offer a similar drive-up service for groceries at some locations, but Target’s service includes anything in the store