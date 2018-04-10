NFL Draft…Don’t Trade Down

An NFL logo and stage is shown before the first round of the NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall, Thursday, April 22, 2010, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Let’s focus on Day 1 of the NFL Draft. Here’s a scenario if you’re of the impression that the Cleveland Browns select a Quarterback with the #1 overall pick of the Draft (April 26). The rookie signal caller will be a backup as Tyrod Taylor has already been named starter. So what would you expect at #4?

To finally make the draft pay off, you have to expect 1st round draft picks to be more likely to (a) make and stay on NFL rosters, (b) start a higher percentage of games during their careers, and (c) make the NFL’s All-Pro Team. Assuming this and the fact that the “best” talent are in picks 1-15, why trade down? The time to make this organization competitive through drafting talented players who can contribute immediately is now!

The question is…what position to target with #4 pick?

