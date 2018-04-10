NFL Draft…Don’t Trade Down
By Jeff Turk
|
Apr 10, 2018 @ 5:15 PM
An NFL logo and stage is shown before the first round of the NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall, Thursday, April 22, 2010, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Let’s focus on Day 1 of the NFL Draft.  Here’s a scenario if  you’re of the impression that the Cleveland Browns select a Quarterback with the #1 overall pick of the Draft (April 26).  The rookie signal caller will be a backup as Tyrod Taylor has already been named starter.  So what would you expect at #4?

To finally make the draft pay off, you have to expect 1st round draft picks to be more likely to (a) make and stay on NFL rosters, (b) start a higher percentage of games during their careers, and (c) make the NFL’s All-Pro Team.  Assuming this and the fact that the “best” talent are in picks 1-15, why trade down?  The time to make this organization competitive through drafting talented players who can contribute immediately is now!

The question is…what position to target with #4 pick?

Stay tuned, another mock draft will be coming soon!

 

