NFL Films Coming to Canton for “Touchdowns and Tutus”

Arts in Stark CEO Robb Hankins, along with event coordinator, Ashley Betts, spoke to Gary Rivers about the exciting news.

Touchdowns and Tutus — the event that pairs area high school football players with Canton Ballet ballerinas was such a hit its first year — that NFL films is coming to cover it this year . To start, Producer/Director Greg Frith will bring his film crew to the 5 pm auditions for football players to be held on Sunday October 8 at the Cultural Center for the Arts (1001 Market Avenue North).