NFL Trade Deadline Today

The NFL trade deadline is today at 4pm! Yipee! Let’s not look for anyone to make the Browns competitive. Who needs a franchise quarterback or a proven wide receiver anyway?

THE BROWNS! That’s who!

The recent deal between the Patriots & 49’s leaves me wondering how the analytic gurus in Berea could be asleep at the wheel again. Back up QB Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49’s for a 2nd round draft pick.

A couple of headscratchers here.

A) This move leaves New England without a back up to Tom Brady.

B) Garoppolo is due to become a free agent at seasons end albeit you’d have to assume San Fran would try to ink him to a contract before he could demand $ on the open market.

C) Thought Kyle Shanahan wanted to sign Kirk Cousins from the Redskins?

D) If C is the case, could SF be posturing to fleece the Browns out of draft picks in an attempt to trade JG to

Cleveland at seasons end? I’m not even sure that’s legal. Haha!

I’m sure the list could go on but let’s just stop right there for now & hope (at the time of this blog 2:52pm on Tuesday October 31) for a nice TREAT… get it? As in Trick or Treat!

I’m hoping we (as Browns fans) don’t get another rock!

