No Charges in Trump Av Hit-Skip; Sheriff Has POI
By JD DiAngelis
|
Jul 17, 2018 @ 7:17 AM
stark

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says it has a key piece of evidence in a deadly hit-skip accident Saturday night near the south end of Trump Avenue SE in Canton Township. They also have a person of interest in the death of 30-year-old Brianna Lilly, though no one has been charged yet says Sheriff George Maier. The Canton woman was walking along Mapleton Street near the intersection of Dalemont Avenue late Saturday night when she was struck… She was dead at the scene; her body was discovered by a passerby.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Akron PD Looking For These Suspects University Presidents Listed by Salary- Highest to Lowest- OSU #1 2500 Gallons of Hydrochloric Acid Spill near Rt422 2500 Gallons of Hydrochloric Acid Spill Near Rt422 TimkenSteel Gambrinus Plant Truck Flip Injures Driver Cleveland Sending Six Players to All-Star Game