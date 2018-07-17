No Charges in Trump Av Hit-Skip; Sheriff Has POI

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says it has a key piece of evidence in a deadly hit-skip accident Saturday night near the south end of Trump Avenue SE in Canton Township. They also have a person of interest in the death of 30-year-old Brianna Lilly, though no one has been charged yet says Sheriff George Maier. The Canton woman was walking along Mapleton Street near the intersection of Dalemont Avenue late Saturday night when she was struck… She was dead at the scene; her body was discovered by a passerby.