No Decision On 2020 NFL Draft Location Will Be Made This Week

An NFL logo and stage is shown before the first round of the NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall, Thursday, April 22, 2010, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

The Canton/Cleveland contigency will have to wait to find out if the cities will be co-hosting the 2020 NFL Draft.

Cleveland.com is reporting through NFL sources that the announcement won’t be made as expected this week at the NFL Spring Meeting in Atlanta, with no timetable for that announcement to be made.

Canton/Cleveland is a finalist for the 2019 NFL Draft, but it is highly expected that Nashville will be selected as the host city. That decision is expected to be made this week.

Las Vegas, Denver, and Kansas City are other finalists to host the upcoming drafts.