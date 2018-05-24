No Dishes Needed for these Foods
By Pam Cook
May 24, 2018 @ 7:01 AM

Last week, whether you knew it or not, we celebrated National “No Dirty Dishes Day” . . . Here are the Top 10 Finger Foods

The 10 most popular finger foods . . . which you can order and eat without needing to use any dishes. Check ’em out . . .

1. Pizza.
2. French fries.
3. Chicken wings.
4. Tacos.
5. Burgers.
6. Fried chicken.
7. Mozzarella sticks.
8. Burritos.
9. Egg rolls.
10. Hot dogs.

