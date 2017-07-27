When To Call Police on Noisy Neighbors

Kristen Bates Aylward, Deputy Chief Counsel of the Canton Law Department and Canton Police Captain David Davis joined Gary Rivers to talk about neighbor disputes. Both guests offered practical advice on how to handle neighbors with barking dogs, fireworks and loud parties. They also explained when it’s proper to call 9-11, or when to call the regular police line.

