Nominate a Vet for Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame, Sandra.Puskarcik-McKee will join Gary Rivers Monday morning to share how the the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is accepting nominations. … the deadline for submitting nominations is June 1.

So what is the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame?

It was founded in 1992 to recognize those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces and continue to contribute to our communities, state and nation through exceptional acts of volunteerism, advocacy, professional distinction, public service or philanthropy.

Unlike most military halls of fame, the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame focuses solely on achievement after service, although all Medal of Honor winners from the state of Ohio are automatically recognized and eventually enshrined.

To be considered, the veteran must meet the following criteria:

 must be a past or current Ohio resident

 have received an honorable discharge

 be of good moral character

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Executive Committee reviews nominations and selects up to 20 candidates each year. The person you have in mind just may end up being among our Class of 2018, which will be honored at our Induction Ceremony in November and permanently enshrined next year.

Remember, the nomination deadline is June 1, 2018. Guidelines, a sample nomination and more information are available on the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame website,

http://ohiovets.gov