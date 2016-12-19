Names Released in North Canton Death Investigation

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 19, 2016) – North Canton Police are investigating the deaths of a father and son early this morning in the city.

They say it happened on Harmon St SW.

Police and medics were called for an unresponsive man and found 49-year old Ronald Milliken had been shot several times.

Officers then did a search of the home and the area around the home for another person possibly involved.

Around 3 Monday morning they found his son, 18-year old Devin Milliken, outside a city park restroom in the 300 block of Hillcrest Avenue, SW.

He was dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

North Canton Police Chief Stephan Wilder says it is too early to rule this a murder-suicide until autopsies are performed.

He is unsure of a possible motive.

North Canton City School Superintendent’s Office was contacted with the request to cancel only classes at the North Canton Middle School due to the nearby crime scene.