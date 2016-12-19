Names Released in North Canton Death Investigation

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 19, 2016) – North Canton Police are investigating the deaths of a father and son early this morning in the city.

They say it happened on Harmon St SW.

Police and medics were called for an unresponsive man and found 49-year old Ronald Milliken had been shot several times.

Officers then did a search of the home and the area around the home for another person possibly involved.

Around 3 Monday morning they found his son,  18-year old Devin Milliken, outside a city park restroom in the 300 block of Hillcrest Avenue, SW.

He was dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

North Canton Police Chief Stephan Wilder says it is too early to rule this a murder-suicide until autopsies are performed.

He is unsure of a possible motive.

North Canton City School Superintendent’s Office was contacted with the request to cancel only classes at the North Canton Middle School due to the nearby crime scene.

Related Content

Violent traffic stop means charges for Canton man
At Mercy, Area’s First Non-Invasive Aorta Re...
Fire Destroys Barn in Paris Township
Canton Woman Takes 6 Police Agencies on Pursuit
VIDEO: Akron Police Seek Store Robbers
AAA Forecast: Holiday Travel Up 2%
  • Comments

    Comments