North Canton Jaycees Annual Fair Is This Weekend

This yearly festival promises fun and entertainment for the whole family and includes everything from rides, games, food vendors and a gaming tent (for those 18+).

The fair runs Monday, June 11 through Saturday, June 16 from 6 to 11 p.m. each evening and until midnight Friday and Saturday.

All activities take place in the parking lot adjacent to Memorial Stadium across from Hoover High School and Dogwood Pool along Seventh Street Northeast. Parking and admission into the fair are free. Mohler’s True Value Hardware & Home Center is the fair’s primary sponsor this year.

Bates Bros. Amusements will provide rides and games, and more than 30 vendors will be on hand. The gaming tent will open at 7 p.m. each evening beginning Tuesday, June 12. Featured games include Texas hold ’em, blackjack, chuck-a-luck, and a horse-race wheel.

More information can be found at www.northcantonjaycees.org/jaycee-fair or our fair Facebook page at www.facebook.com/northcantonjayceefair.

Established in 1946, the North Canton Jaycees are a group dedicated to empowering young people through community service. The North Canton Jaycees is a nonprofit organization of young active citizens age 18 to 40 who are engaged and committed to creating impact in their communities. Active citizens are individuals invested in the future of our community. The North Canton Jaycees gather active citizens from all sectors of society. Every year the North Canton Jaycees are responsible for the Annual Jaycee Fair, the North Canton July 4 fireworks display, the North Canton Special Olympics and numerous other community and charitable events. Additional information can be found at http://www.NorthCantonJaycees.org.