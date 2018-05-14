North Canton Jaycees/Stark DD seek volunteers for Special Olympics

NORTH CANTON—The North Canton Jaycees, in partnership with Stark DD, seek volunteers to help with their Special Olympics Track-and-Field Invitational to be held Saturday, May 26, 2018, at North Canton Memorial Stadium from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Mike Sturdivant (the event chair) and Stephanie Sweany (chapter president ) will be on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning at 10:35a to talk about the event and need for volunteers.

Community volunteers are needed to perform various tasks throughout the event, including greeting participants, recording scores, keeping time, working the concession stands, presenting awards to the athletes, and running errands among the various stations throughout the stadium.

Any interested individuals or groups are encouraged to participate. Volunteer sign-up information can be found at www.northcantonjaycees.org/events/nc-jayceesstark-county-dd-special-olympics.

The Invitational features more than 150 athletes from Stark and surrounding counties with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The North Canton Jaycees have been hosting this event since 1969.

Established in 1946, the North Canton Jaycees are a group dedicated to empowering young people through community service. The North Canton Jaycees is a nonprofit organization of young active citizens age 18 to 40 who are engaged and committed to creating impact in their communities. Active citizens are individuals invested in the future of our community. The North Canton Jaycees gather active citizens from all sectors of society.

Every year the North Canton Jaycees are responsible for the Annual Jaycee Fair, the North Canton July 4 fireworks display, the North Canton Special Olympics and numerous other community and charitable events. Additional information can be found at http://www.NorthCantonJaycees.org.