North Canton’s John Mueller, Enjoys His Work at Hale Farm & Village

John Mueller, with Hale Farm and Village stopped into the Gary Rivers Show to share information about the venue’s many summer activities..

Hello, During our 60th anniversary season Hale Farm & Village is planning a new Summer Music Series – Music on the Farm will be held monthly on Fridays from 5pm -8pm.

These fun evenings will feature local musicians, food, spirits, a bonfire and local shopping. Please refer to the attached media release for more information or feel free to contact me for details.

Music on the Farm, Summer Series. On Friday – June 15, July 20 and August 17 from 5pm -8pm we will feature local musicians, in a beautiful outdoor setting.

The Music on the Farm, Summer Series is presented by our own Café 1810 and will highlight our new expanded menu, pizza by Dewey’s Pizza and treats from Peace, Love and Little Donuts. A cash bar,featured Ohio winery, bonfire and local shopping at the MarketPlace at Hale Farm & Village willcomplete these fun evenings.

This year’s Friday events will include music by Katy Robinson – June 15, Time Cat – July 20 and Mike Lenz

– August 17. These local musicians offer unique sounds that are sure to please a variety of audiences. Sit back and enjoy an afternoon of great music, food and spirits in a unique historic setting.

Music on the Farm is held monthly on Fridays from 5:00 pm -8:00 pm, admission is Free, however regular museum sites will not be open these evenings. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. based wineries.