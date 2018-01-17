Nothing is over!

Just when you thought the college football season was over, here come 2 more games. Set your dvr’s, might get a glimpse of future NFL talent.

The East – West Shrine game will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on January 20, 2018. Kick off 3:07 PM EST on the NFL Network. Coaches and game officials are supplied by the NFL. Head coaches in the game are assistant coaches with NFL teams who did not advance to the postseason; Jonathan Hayes of the Bengals for the East team, and Bobby Johnson of the Raiders for the West team.

Also scheduled is The Reese’s Sr. Bowl Saturday, January 27, 2018 from Mobile, Alabama which will also be televised on the NFL Network with a 2:30 kick. Although players invited can play in both exhibition games, it’s not likely we will see a lot of the same athletes competing in both contests. It annually features the country’s best senior collegiate football players and top NFL draft prospects on teams representing the North and South and are also coached by the entire coaching staffs of two National Football League teams. The Senior Bowl is always played on the weekend prior to the Super Bowl.