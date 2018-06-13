Notice your Starbucks bill going Up?

Visitors peer inside the Pike Place Market Starbucks, commonly referred to as the original Starbucks, shortly before its closing for the day Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Seattle. The first Starbucks cafe was located nearby in the early 1970's. Starbucks closed more than 8,000 stores nationwide on Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training, the next of many steps the company is taking to try to restore its tarnished image as a hangout where all are welcome. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)