Notice your Starbucks bill going Up?
Visitors peer inside the Pike Place Market Starbucks, commonly referred to as the original Starbucks, shortly before its closing for the day Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Seattle. The first Starbucks cafe was located nearby in the early 1970's. Starbucks closed more than 8,000 stores nationwide on Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training, the next of many steps the company is taking to try to restore its tarnished image as a hangout where all are welcome. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Starbucks fans may have noticed that their coffee fix just got a little more expensive. Earlier this week, the coffee giant raised the price of its coffee anywhere from 10 to 20 cents, depending on the location. Not every item on the menu went up in price. In fact, most drinks, including lattes, mochas, tea lattes, iced coffee, Frappuccinos, iced tea, cold brews and Nitros, didn’t change at all.
Source: USA Today