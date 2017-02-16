Nurses Rally for Safe Staffing Levels

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 16, 2017) – Nurses from across the state have rallied in Columbus for safe staffing levels in hospitals.

They came out in support of proposed Senate Bill 55, which would establish minimum nurse-to-patient ratios for every hospital unit, something Ohio does not require at this time.

National Nurses United spokesperson Michelle Mahon says that number should be two patients or less for every one nurse in an ICU.

California is the only state so far with such a rule in place. She says it has saved lives there, and it could do the same here.

She says hospital industry lobbyists strongly oppose the move because of the costs.