New Wave Nation Performs For Crowd in Massillon

Gary Rivers was in Massillon for the kickoff of their summer concert series. He got to spoke with Jay, the lead singer of the headliner, NuWaveNation prior to their evening performance. The Stark County group has been together for 19 years and has a huge following in the region, as they play mostly hits from the 80’s.

Gary Rivers emceed the event and held several games with those in attendence, giving away prizes from area merchants.

The summer concert series is held each Thursday evening in downtown Massillon throughout the Summer and is funded through donations from area businesses and produced by the city of Massillon.