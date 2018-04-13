NW Canton Fire Damages Three Houses, Displaces Four Families

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Damage is estimated at nearly $100,000 in a fire that heavily damaged two houses and moderately damaged a third Thursday night in Canton.

The Canton Fire Department says the fire started in a garage in between the two heavily damaged homes at the corner of Harriet Avenue and 8th Street NW, a block or so east of Fulton Road.

The American Red Cross is assisting four families impacted by the fire.

The city’s Fire Prevention Bureau is looking into the cause.

They got the fire call at 5:45 p.m.

No injuries reported.

Another Garage Fire Later

A few hours later, the department was at the scene of a garage fire in the 1500 block of Glendale Place NE, not far from the intersection of 15th Street and St Elmo Avenue.

The detached garage was destroyed.

It also melted siding on the house.

About $12,000 damage and no cause there.