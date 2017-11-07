NWS Confirms 9 Tornado Touchdowns in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – The National Weather Service confirmed nine tornado touchdowns in the state on Sunday, including an EF-1 twister that was on the ground for just a quarter-of-a-mile in Wayne County.

That tornado two miles south of Wooster had maximum winds of 100 miles an hour, bringing down trees and damaging a few buildings.

The strongest tornado in Crawford County had winds of 115 miles an hour.

The other tornadoes were reported in these counties: Sandusky, Erie, Seneca (2 tornadoes), Huron (2 tornadoes) and Ashland.