Obama New President of France?

A group unhappy with the options for president of France is recruiting a familiar face — Barack Obama. The Obama17 petition aims to gather 1 million signatures to convince the former U.S. commander-in-chief to run in the country’s presidential election this spring. The movement’s website said it wants to coax France out of its “lethargy.” Fox News Radio’s Simon Owen told Pam Cook and Canton’s Morning News that organizers admit it’s really a joke but they are just trying to prove a point. If you missed the interview on Canton’s Morning News Monday go to our podcast and take a listen. Obama faces one massive hurdle in the race, if he were even interested: He’s not a French citizen and therefore couldn’t qualify to run.