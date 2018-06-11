Rating: PG-13

Stars: Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Rihanna

It’s a star-studded romp that, in my opinion does real justice to the franchise that began with Sinatra’s 60’s Rat Pack….continued with the Clooney Club…and now….well, I think they’ve found an amazing all-female cast led by Sandra Bullock.

I know everyone’s been buzzing about how Hollywood has been reversing roles of late….But this is no Ghostbust, in my opinion. It’s not a cerebral Oscar-bound flick…it’s meant to be fun…and it delivers… It’s lighthearted and fun…don’t over-think it….

the cast has chemistry… and style….Sandra Bullock is Sharp….and Anne Hathaway is hilarious as the ego-centric movie star….. But remember that I told you it was Helna Bonham Cater who steals the scenes…..

And I loved that Marlo Thomas, now 80…got a cameo.

It is, after all, the Met Gala..and anyone who’s anybody will be there….

So if you like Heist Formula…..you know…I’m been wronged..I want to get even by stealing something really big….I hatch a plan…I know some people….We pull it off and live happily ever after…..then this will satisfy..

I give it almost…4 out of 5 stars..

I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies. Tune in again next Monday morning for another Movie Review and a chance for you to win a pair of tickets to the Cinemark Theaters.