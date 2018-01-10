ODNR Has Suggestions For Celebrating the Outdoors in the Winter
By Gary Rivers
Jan 10, 2018 @ 12:44 PM

Ms Jamey Emmert, ODNR Wildife Communications Specialist talked to Gary Rivers Wednesday morning about wildlife habits during the winter months in Ohio.

She also gave many suggestions on how families can enjoy the outdoors and help the wildlife.  Many suggestions are opposite what you might think:

For additional information. Details can also be obtained by visiting wildohio.gov or calling 1-800-WILDLIFE (945-3543)

 

Ms. Jamey L. Emmert
Wildlife Communication Specialist
ODNR Division of Wildlife
912 Portage Lakes Drive
Akron, OH 44319
jamey.emmert@ohio.gov
wildohio.gov

