ODNR Has Suggestions For Celebrating the Outdoors in the Winter

Ms Jamey Emmert, ODNR Wildife Communications Specialist talked to Gary Rivers Wednesday morning about wildlife habits during the winter months in Ohio.

She also gave many suggestions on how families can enjoy the outdoors and help the wildlife. Many suggestions are opposite what you might think:

For additional information. Details can also be obtained by visiting wildohio.gov or calling 1-800-WILDLIFE (945-3543)

Ms. Jamey L. Emmert

Wildlife Communication Specialist

ODNR Division of Wildlife

912 Portage Lakes Drive

Akron, OH 44319

jamey.emmert@ohio.gov

wildohio.gov