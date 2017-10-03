ODOT: Avoid Route 30 Between East Canton and Minerva

GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – ODOT wants you to stay off of Route 30, basically between East Canton and Minerva this week.

Especially between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The entire roadway won’t be closed, but crews close it in small, varying areas along that route to trim trees and cut out vegetation.

But, they don’t want vehicles to drive up to the closure and need to turn around.

So avoid Route 30 between East Canton and Minerva this week between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The state-erected detour uses Routes 172 and 183.