ODOT, City Working to Clear Snow

GREEN and CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – ODOT District 4 in Green reminds you to be especially careful around the state’s snowplows; they are driving well below the posted speed limits.

In Stark County, 20 ODOT trucks are on the state roads through Wednesday, salting and plowing.

They remind you to be careful passing plow trucks, with all that snow and salt flying through the air.

Meantime, the Canton Street Department continues the process of removing snow from the city’s streets.

They do the main roads first, then take care of the side streets.

Look for the city’s 13 plow trucks to continue working through Wednesday, to get the job done.