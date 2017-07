CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A lot more traffic will be using the I-77/Route 62/Fulton Road freeway interchange when the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village opens.

So, ODOT has a project designed to move more traffic along.

Among the plans: add more lanes to the exit ramps off I-77 North and South.

Also, to provide a separation between Westbound 62 traffic going to Fulton and going south on 77.

There’s a public meeting to explain the project at Lehman Middle School Thursday night from 5 until 7.