ODOT has plenty of road projects for the construction season, if only Mother Nature will cooperate.¬†¬†They planned to start some pavement repair projects today, with microsurfacing to follow: on Route 30 east of Route 43 in Canton, and then Route 43 from there to Waynesburg Drive, says ODOT’s Justin Chesnic… That, as well as portions of Routes 44 and 171 in Waynesburg and Osnaburg and Sandy Townships; watch for lane restrictions.