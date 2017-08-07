Oelslager Talks Hall of Fame North Canton Ohio Senator Scott Oelslager (Courtesy Ohio Senate) Ohio State Senator Scott Oelslager was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning. http://www.whbc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Ohio-Senatir-Scott-Oelslager-Human-Traffiking-w-gary-Rivers-8-7-17.mp3 Related Content An Interview with Susan Silver on her Hollywood Te... When To Call Police on Noisy Neighbors Beware of Free Wi-Fi Scams How to keep Your Kids Safe on their Smartphones! Charles Berry Worked with His Famous Father On His... 4th Annual Doggone North Canton Adoption & We...