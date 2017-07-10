OEPA Has New Orders For Rover

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – The Ohio EPA has issued a new unilateral order to the parent company of Rover Pipeline.

They say Energy Transfer Partners has not done any work on removing some of the drilling mud deposited in two quarries near Massillon.

That mud is believed to contain a low level of diesel fuel.

The EPA says there have also been additional, smaller spills near the Bethlehem Township spill site.

To add muscle to their orders, the agency has gone to the AG’s office, seeking civil proceedings against the company.