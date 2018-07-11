“Officer…I Wasn’t Driving Drunk….I Only Drank at Stop Signs!”

This guy must’ve thought he found THE greatest loophole ever.

There’s a 69-year-old guy named Earle Stevens from Vero Beach, Florida. And he got pulled over two weeks ago for drunk driving . . . after his car kept lightly tapping the woman’s car in front of him at a McDonald’s drive thru.

But when the cops caught up with him and pulled him over, he said he wasn’t drunk DRIVING . . . because he was only taking swigs out of his bottle of Jim Beam at stop signs.

Lawyered!

Unfortunately for him, that’s not how it actually works, and he was arrested for a DUI.

(The Smoking Gun)