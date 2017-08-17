Officer LaMar Sharpe Has a Mission

Sharpe’s BE A BETTER ME FOUNDATION is a community based foundation designed to help empower and encourage youth, on and off the right path in life, to see the good in themselves & others.

Officer LaMar Sharpe is a 16 year veteran with Canton Police Department.

Officer Sharpe is a well-recognized community fixture because he mentors youth and recognizes their achievements. Officer Sharpe is a recipient of the 2016 Mayor’s Proclamation Award; 2016 Coming Together Stark County “Public Service Award”; selected by his supervisors and his peers as the 2016 Canton Police Officer of The Month for August. 2017 CPPA Police Officer of The Year. 2017 Knights of Columbus Blue Coat Officer of the Year.