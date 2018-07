Canton Police Officer LaMar Sharpe stopped in today to talk with Kenny and JT about his “Be A Better Me” foundation and being featured on Mike Rowe’s Facebook show “Returning The Favor.” If you missed any of the interview, you can hear it all on the podcast – https://soundcloud.com/user-192569656/lamar-sharpe-canton-police-officer-discussing-his-be-a-better-me-foundation-featured-on-mike-rowes-fb-show?in=user-192569656/sets/kenny-roda-podcasts …