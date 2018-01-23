Is it official? Browns getting their man?

Sources are saying the Cleveland Browns have or are hiring Todd Haley as its Offensive Coordinator. Haley spent the past six years as Pittsburgh’s play-caller, but the Steeler’s decided not to renew his contract following last week’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. So What’s next? Haley brings credibility and accomplishment with him from Pittburgh and is expected to take over play-calling. This hiring could bolster a coaching staff boasting more than one former head coach. More on that in a moment.

Some numbers under Haley:

With Roethlisberger and Brown, the Steeler’s still ran the ball 40 percent of the time in 2017 and 41 percent in 2016.

In the last four seasons Haley led offense ranked second in scoring behind New England.

In his six seasons, Pittsburgh’s offense ranked third, seventh, third, second, 20th and 21st.

The Browns and or Jackson seem to realize that their coach needs to be the COACH, and that they need a strong coordinator to handle the offense. But wasn’t Jackson hired to be the offensive guru? The Browns pursued Mike Mularkey (briefly) and Ben McAdoo, both of whom had experience as a coordinator. They also interviewed Sean Ryan, but did not offer the Texans quarterback coach the job. Mularkey , McAdoo & Haley all previous Head Coaches in the league. Coincidence? Replacement? Stay tuned!

Now it’s time to start adding the players. NFL draft begins April 26!