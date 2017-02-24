How Often DO You Check Your Email or Texts?

By Gary Rivers
|
Feb 24, 5:31 AM

If you send someone a text and they don’t respond to you immediately, you should feel OFFENDED.  Because the odds say they got the message and made the choice not to respond.

 According to a new survey, 86% of people now say they’re pretty much CONSTANTLY checking their emails, texts, and social media throughout the day.

 

 And we do that even though it’s making us crazy.  42% say that things they see on social media stress them out.

  

The survey also found how we’re trying to “unplug” . . . for at least a few hours a day.

 

 28% of us don’t allow cell phones at the dinner table . . . 19% won’t use their phone when they’re with friends . . . and 19% have turned off the notifications for their social media apps. 

 

 (APA)

